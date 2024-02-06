Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Harrison County

Charleston, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will open tomorrow Feb. 7, 2024, at 8 a.m. at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg to help West Virginia residents affected by the severe flooding that occurred Aug. 28- 30, 2023. Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

The center is located at:

Harrison County Harrison County Courthouse 301 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours to be announced

Other recovery experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available at the Disaster Recovery Center to address additional needs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/ .

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.