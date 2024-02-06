State of New Mexico and Claims Office Hosting Town Hall with Expanded Services on February 13 in Mora

SANTA FE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office are hosting a Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, to address flood insurance, agricultural and livestock resources, contractor services and additional post-fire recovery efforts. All are welcome to attend the Town Hall in-person or via Zoom.

This Town Hall will also offer expanded services for current claimants, and anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding.

During this Town Hall, Claims Office Navigators and State Disaster Case Managers will be onsite to answer questions, provide one-on-one assistance with claims, and assist anyone impacted by the fire and flooding. Navigators and Case Managers will be accessible beginning at 4:30 p.m. This will be your opportunity to:

Ask questions about your specific claim and the claims process.

Check the status of your specific claim.

Review checklists and learn what documentation is needed to support your claim.

Turn in a Notice of Loss.

Pick up a Notice of Loss and complete it on the spot.

Submit supporting documentation for your claim.

Learn what other free programs will meet your needs in your recovery.

DATE: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

TIME: 5:30 – 7 p.m.; Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Mora High School Lecture Hall

10 Ranger Road

Mora, N.M. 87732

ZOOM LINK: fema.zoomgov.com/j/1609681230

PASSCODE: 1234

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding and providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. The FEMA claims office has approved $372 million in payments. That is 71 percent of the $519 million in claims with documentation that have been submitted. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

The State of New Mexico Disaster Case Management Team is a single point of contact to help people affected by the wildfire recover. Case Managers can help you choose and apply for any open local, state, and federal program, and can support you in the rebuilding process. Call the Disaster Case Management Team at 505-670-4662 or learn more about available programs on our website, recovernm.com/#/loginto, to learn more.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements.