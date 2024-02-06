Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,101 in the last 365 days.

Danielle Hall awarded Carol Foreman Medal of Civility

TOPEKA—Danielle Hall, executive director of the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program, was awarded the 2023 Carol Foreman Medal of Civility by the Kansas Women Attorneys Association.

“I was both wonderfully surprised and grateful to receive the Carol Foreman Medal of Civility,” Hall said.  “To be seen by my colleagues, judges, and the Kansas Women Attorneys Association as someone who exhibits everything this award represents and stands for is such an honor.”

Hall was nominated for the award by Chief Justice Marla Luckert; Stephanie Smith, judicial administrator; Ashley Jarmer, former general counsel to the chief justice; and Jen Cocking, vice president and assistant general counsel at Capitol Federal.

In their nomination letter, they explained what made Hall a worthy recipient of the award.

“She unequivocally serves as an example of dignity and honor in the legal profession,” they wrote. “Beyond that, she teaches these skills to others daily through her work at the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program, her many presentations, and her publication, teaching, and association efforts.”

Hall said receiving the award was an honor.

“I never got the opportunity to meet Carol Foreman, but the wonderful things I heard about her and her contributions to the profession filled me with so much gratitude to be recognized with this honor,” Hall said.

The Carol Foreman Medal of Civility recognizes an individual who is a practicing lawyer or judge in Kansas. The recipient must have consistently carried out their professional duties as a lawyer or judge with civility, ethics, and respect for others at all times, such that the individual serves as an example of dignity and honor to the legal profession.

You just read:

Danielle Hall awarded Carol Foreman Medal of Civility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more