Good Trip Adventures: Inclusive Wilderness Journeys for the Queer and Gender Diverse Communities

Embark on a journey of discovery and community in Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Canyonlands with trips designed for you.

Good Trip Adventures isn't just about destinations; it's about creating a movement where every step, every trail, every journey champions the cause of inclusivity and environmental stewardship”
— Megan Kennedy -Founder

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Trip Adventures, a women and queer-owned adventure company, is proud to announce three groundbreaking trips designed exclusively for the queer and gender diverse community. With a commitment to inclusivity and sustainability, these excursions are more than just journeys – they are a celebration of diversity, nature, and community.

"Yosemite Femme & Gender Minority Backpacking," a six-day adventure in the heart of Yosemite National Park, offers a unique blend of stunning landscapes and an inclusive atmosphere for gender diverse adventurers.

"Joshua Tree LGBTQ+ Camping," a four-day escapade, brings together LGBTQ+ individuals in the iconic Joshua Tree National Park for an intimate and empowering experience.

"Canyonlands Queer Backpacking," a four-day exploration in Utah's majestic Canyonlands National Park, caters to those seeking an immersive nature experience within a supportive queer community.

At Good Trip Adventures, inclusivity is paramount. Every participant is required to agree to the company's diversity and inclusion policy, reinforcing its commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all. This policy is a testament to the company's dedication to social responsibility and community values.

In sharing her vision, Megan Kennedy, Chief Adventure Officer and Founder said “Good Trip Adventures isn't just about destinations; it's about creating a movement where every step, every trail, every journey champions the cause of inclusivity and environmental stewardship”

From a handful of trips in 2020 to thousands of clients annually, Good Trip Adventures is a testament to the power of a vision rooted in diversity and ecological responsibility. Every journey with them is a step towards a more inclusive world, powered by sustainable practices that respect the planet.

Join us as we pave the way for inclusive travel experiences where everyone can feel seen, heard, and valued. For more information, visit goodtripadventures.com

