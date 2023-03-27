Good Trip Adventures Launches Accessible National Park Trips Led by People with Disabilities

Multi-day accessible trips in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Moab

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Trip Adventures, a leading adventure travel company, has announced the launch of their new accessible National Park trips program, which will be led by guides with disabilities. This groundbreaking program is designed to provide an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to experience the beauty of National Parks in a way that has often been unavailable to them.

The program will offer accessible trips to Moab (September 30-October 5), Yellowstone National Park (July 16-20) and Yosemite National Park (June 10-15) with each trip tailored to the specific needs of the group. Good Trip Adventures employs local experts to ensure that each trip offers an authentic and immersive experience, with a focus on sustainability and responsible tourism.

Good Trip Adventures has partnered with Kareemah Batts of Adaptive Climbing Group, as well as multiple other leaders in the adaptive sport world, to design and lead these trips.

What sets these adventures apart from other accessible travel options is that the trips will be planned and led by people with disabilities. This ensures that travelers with disabilities are accompanied by someone who understands their unique needs and can provide the necessary support and guidance throughout the trip. The trip leaders are experienced travelers and experts in accessible travel, making them the perfect guides for these adventures.

Each adaptive trip will provide educational opportunities, including talks by our guides and naturalists, to help guests gain a deeper understanding of the history and ecology of each park. At night, guests will rest comfortably in accessible lodging, where we offer a variety of accommodations to suit their needs, including fully accessible hotel rooms, cabins, and campsites.

"We are thrilled to launch this new program, which will provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to experience the beauty of National Parks" said Megan Kennedy, founder of Good Trip Adventures. "By having the trips led by people with disabilities, we can ensure that the needs of our travelers are always at the forefront of our planning and execution."

The adaptive multi-sport National Park trips program is open to individuals with disabilities and their companions, as well as groups and organizations that serve the disability community. Good Trip Adventures is committed to making travel accessible to all and welcomes inquiries from those who may require additional support to participate.

Good Trip Adventures is a leading adventure travel company that offers immersive, sustainable, and inclusive travel experiences. The women and queer owned company is committed to promoting responsible tourism practices and works with local partners to support community development and conservation efforts.