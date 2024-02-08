Transforming the Real Estate Landscape: Porter Ranch's Newest Luxury Home Hits the Market

Open concept living into mesmerizing mountain views in Porter Ranch California

Exclusive $1.599M Porter Ranch home offers luxury, security, and community in a sought-after gated neighborhood

One thing about John is that he doesn't show cases himself and that's different from most real estate agent these days, He tells me Less of me more of you, less about me more about your property” — Past Client

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the bustling heart of San Fernando Valley, a remarkable opportunity presents itself with the unveiling of a unique property in the vibrant community of Porter Ranch. Courtesy of John Serafin and Keller Williams Porter Ranch, this newly listed gem stands at $1.599 million, offering an exclusive chance to experience luxury living combined with a strong sense of community in a market currently experiencing a scarcity of such offerings.

Porter Ranch: A Synonym for Comfort and Community

Constructed in 2020 and covering an expansive 2,702 square feet, this Toll Brothers masterpiece showcases modern elegance through its open design, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The residence is nestled within a 24/7 guarded and gated community, emphasizing not just safety but a lively and interconnected neighborhood. Known as The Canyons, this area transcends the typical gated community experience, fostering a dynamic and engaged community spirit that is particularly appealing to young families and those seeking an active community involvement.

A Rare Opportunity in Today's Market

This property distinguishes itself by offering more than just a high-end residence; it's a gateway to a lifestyle that prioritizes connectivity, security, and convenience. The home is situated on a premium lot within the Peak Collection of the community, boasting breathtaking views of the Porter Ranch mountains, visible through automatic shades that enhance the living spaces with natural light.

Features Highlighting Luxury and Practicality

* Educational Opportunities: Close to the award-winning Porter Ranch Community School K-8, known for its dual language programs.

* Community and Security: Benefits from being part of a 24/7 guarded and gated community, fostering a safe and welcoming environment.

* Versatile Living Spaces: Offers five bedrooms, including a downstairs bedroom with a full bath, plus a bonus room/loft, catering to both privacy and entertainment needs.

* Convenience and Elegance: Features modern amenities, luxury furnishings, and an upstairs laundry, available fully furnished for a seamless move-in experience.

Investing in a Lifestyle

This property represents an investment not just in real estate but in a lifestyle enriched by community engagement and modern luxury. It's an exceptional find for those looking to become part of a close-knit community while enjoying the benefits of a luxurious, conveniently located home.

Expert Insights

John Serafin, a a licensed Real Estate Professional (DRE#02165852) and member of the Agent Leadership Council at Keller Williams Porter Ranch, shares his vision: "This property is more than a home; it's a lifestyle choice that fosters togetherness and community spirit. With its luxury features and vibrant community, it stands as a beacon for those seeking a unique living experience in Los Angeles County."

Open House Invitation

An Open House event is scheduled, offering a personal glimpse into this premier property on Friday, February 9th, Saturday, February 10th, from 11 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, February 11th, from 10 am to 3 pm. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, interested parties are encouraged to call 818-554-2398.

20831 Pine Cone Cir. Porter Ranch, CA 91326