Amalfi Jets Waives $50K Amalfi One Jet Card Deposit Requirement for Reserve Members

As part of its "share the love" February deal campaign, Amalfi Jets is allowing Reserve Members to upgrade to the Amalfi One Jet Card for no additional cost.

Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, is incentivizing current Reserve Members to book a trip in February with an automatic upgrade to their premium Amalfi One Jet Card.

Amalfi Reserve Members who book a trip in February 2024 will be upgraded to Amalfi’s highest-level product, the Amalfi One Jet Card. Typically, the Amalfi One Jet Card requires a $50k deposit, but for this month only, the company is waiving this requirement. Additionally, the booked trips do not have to be flown in February, providing flexibility to choose the most convenient travel dates. This deal is active alongside two other specials on the Amalfi One Jet Card and On-Demand Charters, showing the company’s interest in rewarding the loyalty of its valued clientele.

“Our team at Amalfi Jets recognizes the value of longstanding customers, and we are seeking new ways to reward their devotion to our company,” CEO Kolin Jones said. “Reserve Members are key to our success, and their loyalty to us month-over-month deserves to be acknowledged.”

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

Amalfi Jets is introducing the Amalfi Jets App, launching in March 2024. It will boast several client-requested features such as 24/7 chat functions, the ability to book, alter, and cancel flights directly, and access to flight credit balances.

