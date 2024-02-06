Nobody Trashes Tennessee Expands Girl Scouts Patch Program Statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign has expanded its Youth Group patch program to include Girl Scouts Heart of the South and Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians. The patch program initially launched in October 2023 with the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

“Girl Scout Troops are highly committed to community service projects and environmental education, and we are thrilled to have participation from all three councils representing the entire state of Tennessee participating in our Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch program,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Beautification Office. “Within the first two months of launching the program in Middle Tennessee, we had approximately 1,000 Girl Scouts earn a Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch. We are excited to have even more participation from Girl Scouts this year and have numerous ways for them to get involved.”

Troops of all ages have multiple ways to earn the patch including participating in litter cleanups in their community, coordinating their own cleanup in their neighborhood or school grounds, or through Girl Scout camp beautification projects. For Girl Scouts ages 12 and older, the Adopt-A-Highway program is an opportunity to earn both a patch and a roadway recognition panel for committing to quarterly pickups. Younger scouts may earn a patch by completing Nobody Trashes Tennessee educational worksheets. Patches are provided by Nobody Trashes Tennessee and do not cost the troop or individual scouts.

“Girl Scouts are known for stepping up to do what they can to improve their communities,” said Lynne Fugate, Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “The Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter cleanup service project is a perfect fit for Girl Scouts to give back. Not only will it have a big impact on the entire state by keeping it clean and beautiful, but it will allow Girl Scouts to be role models for their fellow citizens.”

This spring, Girl Scout Troops are encouraged to participate in spring cleanup events in their communities, including the Great American Cleanup, which kicks off March 21 and continues through June. Observances including Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month in March and Earth Day on April 22 offer additional opportunities for troops to join existing events or conduct their own community cleanup.

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee. To find a local cleanup event, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events.

