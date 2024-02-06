Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov

RUSSIA, February 6 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Olzhas Bektenov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

During their conversation, the prime ministers underscored the importance of the sustained development of Russian-Kazakhstani trade and economic cooperation and enhanced integration-oriented interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mikhail Mishustin and Olzhas Bektenov reaffirmed their readiness to engage in joint work on all topical issues of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan.