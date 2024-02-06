Hailo-8 AI accelerator and Renesas R-Car SoC to empower iMotion's iDC High Domain Controller for 2024 mass production

The high-performance iMotion iDC High domain controller makes advanced driving and parking safety and comfort applications achievable for mass market vehicles

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, today announced that leading autonomous driving solutions provider iMotion has selected the groundbreaking Hailo-8 AI accelerator and the Renesas R-Car V4H SoC (System-on-Chip) to power iMotion iDC High domain controller for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD).

The incorporation of Hailo-8 AI processors within iMotion iDC High domain controller is a giant step forward for the automotive industry, making applications such as Highway Pilot / Navigate on Autopilot (NoA), Automated Home Parking, and in the future also Urban Pilot / NoA, viable and cost-effective for mass market vehicles. A Chinese automaker is expected to begin mass production with iMotion iDC High domain controller in the second half of this year.

The high-performance iDC High enables Bird’s Eye View 3D perception for advanced automated driving applications and enhances safety and comfort with a 10V5R sensor configuration. Importantly, the low power consumption of the Hailo-8 accelerator enables passive cooling of the ECU, lowering the cost of the residual bill of materials (BoM) and simplifying the vehicle integration.

"The integration of Hailo’s groundbreaking Hailo-8 AI accelerator and the high-performance Renasas R-Car V4H SoC significantly improves the affordability of iMotion’s AD/ADAS domain controller while enabling best-in-class processing capabilities, an important development in our shared commitment to make advanced automated driving safer and more affordable for all vehicles,” said Orr Danon, Hailo CEO. “Partnering with iMotion represents another key milestone in our quest to make our AI technology foundational in the 21st century global automotive industry that needs high performance, cost-effective, robust and scalable AI solutions for automated driving and parking.”

“We chose to partner with Hailo for high performance AI in ADAS because of the advanced AI capabilities and efficiencies their Hailo-8 AI processor brings to the market for the benefit of all drivers. The Hailo-8 accelerator is unique in its ability to enable power-efficient AI acceleration of state-of-the-art Neural Networks with low energy consumption that greatly advances automotive innovation,” said iMotion CTO Calvin Lu.

Further amplifying that point, Takeshi Fuse, Vice President of Marketing, High Performance Computing Division of Renesas, noted: “The integration of the Renesas R-Car SoC with the Hailo-8 AI accelerator further enables unprecedented capabilities such as Bird’s-Eye-View 3D perception at an affordable cost for mass market vehicles. Together, we are bringing to life a new era in high performance, affordable automated driving that will benefit the Chinese automotive market specifically and the automotive industry at large.”

About iMotion:

Founded in December 2016, we are a leading autonomous driving solution provider in China with a focus on AD domain controllers. We encompass advanced full-stack R&D capabilities including self-developed algorithms and hardware-software co-design capabilities. We offer a wide range of autonomous driving solutions and products. We provide OEMs with various AD domain controllers adapted to their different costs and technical requirements. We also offer iFC solutions to OEMs based on our core algorithms, which feature level 2 autonomous driving functions at an affordable price. We have established stable collaborations with top-tier domestic and international OEMs. We have obtained letters of nomination from many renowned OEMs, such as Geely, Great Wall Motor, Chery, Dongfeng and Polestar, among others.

About Hailo:

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai.