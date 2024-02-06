USS Howard Commanding Officer Relieved

Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Capt. Justin Harts relieved the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, February 6, 2024 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties. Capt. Dave Huljack will be assigned as commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.