USS Howard Commanding Officer Relieved

Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15 Capt. Justin Harts relieved the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, February 6, 2024 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties. Capt. Dave Huljack will be assigned as commanding officer until a permanent relief is identified.

