NWCX to Hold Rapid Hiring Event

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. – The Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) will hold multiple rapid hiring events on February 13-14, 2024. Attendees will have an opportunity to be interviewed on the spot and receive same-day job offers.

The Tennessee Department of Correction is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers. New employees also receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, college tuition assistance, retirement plans, and paid time off.

NWCX is seeking correctional officers, correctional corporals, building maintenance workers, account clerks, teachers, recreation specialists, inmate jobs coordinator, medical records assistant, and property officers.

To save time, potential applicants can schedule interviews online at TDOC Rapid Hire. Walk-ins are also welcome.

WHAT: NWCX Rapid Hiring Event

WHEN: February 13-14, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: National Guard Armory (2017 E. Reelfoot Avenue, Union City, TN) and Team4Success (325 Kentucky Street, Tiptonville, TN)

Shuttle service to the event is available from the American Job Centers in Dyersburg (313 W. Cedar St.) and Dresden (116 W. Main St.). For more information, contact 615-253-8239 or TDOC.HumanResources@tn.gov.