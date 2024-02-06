Miami EdTech and M-DCPS Receive Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant from Florida Department of Education
Miami EdTech and M-DCPS Receive Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant from FL Dept. of Education for Artificial Intelligence and UX/UI Apprenticeship Program
Working with Miami EdTech on this crucial program not only bridges the gap between education and the workforce for our youngest generations but also teaches them new skills and makes them future ready”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami EdTech – a registered 501©(3) non-profit organization that aims to close the skills gap and improve economic opportunities for the community through computer science advocacy and integration, digital skilling, and workforce development – has received a grant from the Florida Department of Education. The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program, totaling $99,370.00, will enhance Miami EdTech’s STEM Apprenticeship Program which includes the occupations Artificial Intelligence (AI) Specialist and User Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) Designer.
— Dr. Lupe Ferran Diaz
“We are extremely excited and proud to be a recipient of the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program,” said Carlos Vazquez, founder of Miami EdTech. “Through this grant, we will continue enhancing our AI and UX/UI Apprenticeship Program so that we can work with students, prospects, community members, businesses, and organizations to bridge the gap between underrepresented populations and the technology industry by providing structured, on-the-job training and experience.”
Since launching the Miami EdTech Apprenticeship STEM Program last year, in partnership with the GoSprout Apprenticeship Management platform, Miami EdTech has supported several higher education institutions and corporations in learning more about Registered Apprenticeship Programs and has assisted organizations looking to ensure that participants and prospects are not only mentored but are prepared to gain the necessary skills and experiences
throughout their apprenticeship experience.
The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department at Miami Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) also received a Pathway to Career Opportunities Grant to enhance their Youth Pre-Apprenticeship Program – which helps students gain valuable insight into what working for a company through an apprenticeship program looks like. Through Miami EdTech’s partnership with the Pre-Apprenticeship Program, led by CTE, Miami EdTech is working hand-in-hand with administrators and educators to prepare our youngest generations for the workforce in artificial intelligence and web design. “Working with Miami EdTech on this crucial program not only bridges the gap between education and the workforce for our youngest generations but also teaches them new skills, so that our kids are prepared when they graduate,” said Dr. Lupe Ferran Diaz, administrative director for M-DCPS’ department of career and technical education. “Through our collaboration with Miami EdTech’s summer workshops and our Youth Pre-Apprenticeship Program, we’re preparing learners to be innovative, and to gain the necessary skills in technology and leadership to transform the future.”
Currently, Miami EdTech works in collaboration with M-DCPS’ Pre-Apprenticeship Program with students from Miami Beach Senior High School, Southwest Senior High School, and Miami Southridge Senior High School. Additionally, Miami EdTech is working with Miami-Dade County’s Future Ready Initiative to help South Florida job seekers connect with local employers. “Registered Apprenticeship Programs are a win-win for everyone involved,” Vazquez said. “It’s a model that can really level the playing field but we need to remove some of the barriers to entry for stakeholders, and that’s what we’re doing with GoSprout, eliminating the administrative burden, simplifying compliance, and making access to employer incentives such as wage reimbursement more efficient.”
Applications for employers to participate in Miami EdTech’s Apprenticeship STEM Program are currently live. If you or your company is interested, please click here to apply. For prospects that are interested in apprenticeship programs, please apply via https://gosprout.app/future-apprentices/.
For more information on Miami EdTech’s programs, visit their website at https://miamiedtech.com/.
Juan C Vazquez
Miami EdTech
+1 917-477-9152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube