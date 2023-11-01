Miami EdTech Secures Approval by Florida Department of Education for pioneering AI Registered Apprenticeship Program
Apprenticeship STEM Program to Prepare Diverse Workforce for In-Demand Occupations in Technology that include AI and UX/UI
With Miami EdTech’s extensive background in both workforce and innovative technology solutions, the Apprenticeship STEM Program is poised to scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs to benefit all.”MIAMI, FL, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Miami EdTech announced a significant milestone in the world of education and technology – its’ approval to participate in the State of Florida’s Apprenticeship System to ensure Miami-Dade County and partners located throughout the country continue to produce well-trained, highly qualified artificial intelligence/machine learning developers and user experience & interface designers. The initiative aims to optimize public-private partnerships to tap into the immense benefits of Registered Apprenticeship Programs for the community and employers in the region while setting the stage for program expansion through collaboration with additional employers and postsecondary institutions.
— Carlos Vazquez
Specifically, the Miami EdTech Apprenticeship STEM Program will leverage the Google Career Certificates for the required Related Training Instruction and partner with the GoSprout Apprenticeship Management platform for ensuring Registered Apprenticeship Program compliance, wraparound support, and stakeholder communication. The focus will be on connecting underrepresented populations to advanced IT opportunities.
"We invite the community to join us during National Apprenticeship Week for our Apprenticeship Accelerator Community Breakfast. With Miami EdTech’s extensive background in both workforce and innovative technology solutions, the Apprenticeship STEM Program is poised to scale Registered Apprenticeship Programs in a way that hasn’t been seen in the region. Registered Apprenticeship Programs play a crucial role in bridging the gap between underrepresented populations and advanced IT occupations. By providing structured, on-the-job training, these programs offer individuals from diverse backgrounds a pathway to acquire essential skills and experience in the technology industry through an earn-and-learn model,” said Miami EdTech Founder Carlos Vazquez, who also serves as the M-DCPS NAF STEM Advisory Board Chair.
“I am excited to help expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs throughout the region and support postsecondary institutions in creating strong partnerships with industry partners,” said Joseph Riquelme, Higher Education Advisor and former Vice Provost & Chief Online Officer at American University. “By equipping underrepresented populations with the skills and experience needed to excel in AI and UX/UI roles, apprenticeship programs foster diversity and inclusivity, leading to innovative solutions that better serve a broad range of users and perspectives.”
The fields of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and UX/UI (User Experience and User Interface) design have experienced remarkable growth in recent years, making them highly attractive career options for those looking to shape the future of technology and user interactions. AI has become a cornerstone of industries like healthcare, finance, and autonomous vehicles, offering solutions that enhance efficiency and decision-making. Employers interested in participating in the Apprenticeship STEM Program can learn more about the opportunity on the website.
“We’re excited to partner with Miami EdTech and their Apprenticeship STEM Program,” said Pedro Sostre, CEO at Builderall and author of 'Web Analytics for Dummies'. “The initiative not only empowers our company with fresh talent and innovative ideas but also allows us to shape the future of AI together. It's a win-win, as we nurture new talent while advancing our own AI endeavors.”
About Miami EdTech
Miami EdTech is a nonprofit organization that aims to close the skills gap and improve economic opportunities for the community through computer science advocacy and integration, digital skilling and workforce development. Based in South Florida, our partners are located throughout the country and for the last 10 years, we’ve worked to close the digital divide and address systemic inequities.
Media Team
Miami EdTech
media@miamiedtech.com