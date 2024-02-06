Metropolis' Resident UC Analytics and AI Expert Joins Microsoft Fabric Global AI HackTogether

About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in communication and telecom data to deliver UC analytics and business intelligence insights to organizations across the globe enabling them to improve their enterprise visibility. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud UCaaS integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless UC collaboration analytics, call reporting software, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live call center dashboards for businesses of all types. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

UC analytics