Metropolis' Resident UC Analytics and AI Expert Joins Microsoft Fabric Global AI HackTogether

Image of Paul Davis on top of Microsoft Fabric Hacktogether banner in green, purple, blue

Paul Davis, Metropolis Corp's resident UC Analytics and AI expert is joining the virtual Microsoft Fabric Global AI HackTogether event!

Davis is a recognized leader in the field of AI prompting and utilizes his knowledge to further enhance Metropolis' comprehensive UC analytics software.”
— Metropolis Corp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis, a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) analytics solutions, today announced that Paul Davis, their resident AI expert, will be participating in the upcoming Microsoft Fabric Global AI HackTogether event. The event, taking place virtually from February 15th to March 4th, 2024, brings together developers and AI enthusiasts to build innovative solutions using Microsoft Fabric, a data integration platform for Azure.

Davis, a recognized leader in the field of AI prompting, possesses a deep understanding of how to craft prompts that elicit specific and valuable insights from large language models. He utilizes his knowledge to further enhance Metropolis' comprehensive UC analytics software, empowering businesses to gain deeper observations into their communication channels across platforms, such as reports for Webex Calling and Microsoft Teams.

Metropolis offers a robust suite of UC analytics solutions designed to work seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, Cisco CUCM and Webex Calling, Zoom, and other leading phone systems. With advanced Microsoft Teams analytics capabilities, Metropolis provides actionable insights into Teams usage, collaboration patterns, and meeting effectiveness.

Davis' participation in the Fabric AI HackTogether underscores Metropolis' commitment to innovation and leadership in the UC analytics space. By harnessing the power of AI and embracing cutting-edge technology like Microsoft Fabric, Metropolis delivers unparalleled value to businesses seeking to optimize their communication infrastructure and drive positive business outcomes.

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in communication and telecom data to deliver UC analytics and business intelligence insights to organizations across the globe enabling them to improve their enterprise visibility. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud UCaaS integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless UC collaboration analytics, call reporting software, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live call center dashboards for businesses of all types. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

