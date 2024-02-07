HPV Associated Disorders Market is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 9.65%
The HPV associated disorders market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the HPV associated disorders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% between 2022 and 2029.
The market for HPV-associated disorders is being propelled by various factors, including the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer, government initiatives aimed at treating HPV-associated disorders, ongoing efforts by healthcare organizations, and rising demand for HPV vaccinations.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) family comprises over 100 viruses, with 14 identified as having the potential to cause cancer. Notably, HPV is responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer ranks as the second most prevalent type of cancer in women residing in less developed regions, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths annually. The occurrence of cervical cancer is six times higher in women living with HIV compared to those without the virus, contributing to approximately 5% of cervical cancer cases. Moreover, HIV infection disproportionately affects younger women, leading to a higher incidence of HIV-related cervical cancer across different regions globally.
The market for HPV-associated disorders, categorized by indication, encompasses a range of conditions linked to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. These indications include Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), Cervical Cancer, Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN), Anal Cancer, and other associated disorders. CIN refers to abnormal changes in the cells on the cervix and is often considered a precursor to cervical cancer. Cervical cancer itself is a significant health concern globally, primarily caused by persistent HPV infection. Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN) is a condition characterized by abnormal cell growth in the anal canal, and when left untreated, it may progress to anal cancer. Anal cancer, another indication in this category, is a relatively rare but serious disease associated with certain strains of HPV. The broader classification of "Others" encompasses various disorders and conditions related to HPV, highlighting the diversity of impacts that HPV can have on human health. As the understanding of HPV-associated disorders advances and healthcare interventions improve, the market for these indications is expected to witness significant developments and innovations.
The market for HPV-associated disorders, segmented by therapy, addresses the diverse approaches to manage and mitigate the impact of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. This classification includes Prevention and Treatment strategies aimed at addressing the multifaceted nature of HPV-associated disorders. Prevention methods focus on averting HPV infection through vaccination programs, emphasizing the importance of early immunization to safeguard against specific high-risk HPV strains. HPV vaccines, such as Gardasil and Cervarix, play a pivotal role in prevention efforts by providing immunity against certain HPV types known to cause cervical and other cancers. On the other hand, Treatment strategies involve interventions to manage and eliminate HPV-associated disorders after the infection has occurred. Therapeutic approaches encompass a spectrum of options, ranging from surgical procedures for precancerous lesions, such as cervical dysplasia, to advanced medical treatments for established cancers. Emerging therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted molecular treatments, show promise in enhancing the efficacy of HPV-associated disorder treatments. As research and development in this field progress, the market for both Prevention and Treatment therapies is poised for continuous advancements, aiming to reduce the burden of HPV-related diseases worldwide.
The market for HPV-associated disorders, categorized by distribution channels, encompasses various avenues through which medications and preventive measures are made accessible to individuals affected by or at risk of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. These channels include Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies, each serving a unique role in the delivery of HPV-related healthcare. Hospital Pharmacies play a vital role in the provision of HPV vaccines, therapeutic medications, and related products within the healthcare institution setting. These pharmacies are integral to treatment plans, ensuring that prescribed medications are readily available to patients undergoing treatment or preventive measures. Retail Pharmacies extend access to HPV-related pharmaceuticals beyond hospital settings, making them easily accessible to the general population. This includes both over-the-counter and prescription medications, emphasizing convenience for individuals seeking HPV prevention or treatment options. Online Pharmacies, with the proliferation of digital platforms, offer an additional channel for individuals to acquire HPV-related medications and vaccines from the comfort of their homes. The diverse distribution channels collectively contribute to enhancing accessibility, promoting awareness, and facilitating the widespread availability of HPV-associated disorder management solutions.
The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness significant growth in the HPV-associated disorders market, driven by the strategic presence of major industry players and the implementation of various initiatives aimed at addressing HPV-related health concerns. A notable example of such initiatives occurred in October 2022 during the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific. Delegates endorsed frameworks specifically designed to prevent and control cervical cancer, expand outreach to underserved populations, and promote optimal mental and physical health for all residents in the region. Cervical cancer, with over 95% of cases linked to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, remains a considerable health challenge. Persistent HPV infections can lead to cervical cancer, and while many infections resolve on their own without symptoms, the risk underscores the importance of preventive measures. According to WHO estimates, in 2020, 145,700 women in the Western Pacific Region were diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 74,900 succumbing to this highly treatable and preventable disease. The region's commitment to addressing HPV-associated disorders through comprehensive frameworks aligns with global efforts to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and improve women's health outcomes.
Major players in the HPV-associated disorders market are Cleveland Clinic, Advaxis, Gavi, The Native Antigen Company, Johns Hopkins Medicine, PapiVax Biotech, Kovina Therapeutics, Merck Vaccines, Eurogin, and Queensland Health.
The market analytics report segments the HPV-associated disorders market on the following basis:
• By Indication
o CIN
o Cervical Cancer
o AIN
o Anal Cancer
o Others
• By Therapy
o Prevention
o Treatment
• By Distribution Channel
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Merck Vaccines
• PapiVax Biotech
• Cleveland Clinic
• Johns Hopkins Medicine
• Advaxis
• Kovina Therapeutics
• Gavi
• The Native Antigen Company
• Eurogin
• Queensland Health
