AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 reveals User Preference for Professionally Supported Security Solutions

AV-Comparatives logo and the text IT Security Survey 2024 on a world map with an unlocked lock in the center. The world map and the lock are cut out of paper.

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024

Respondents came from 97 different countries. Respondent countries are shown on a schematic map.

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 - Respondents came from 97 different countries

Ring Chart reveals a clear preference for paid/commercial products over free security solutions. 68.9% of respondents utilise paid/commercial security solutions, while the remaining 31.1% opt for free versions.

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 - Preference for paid/commercial or free security solutions

Bar chart with seven bars show most trusted sources of AV/security test results in percent. The order is AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, magazines, vendor websites, forums, other testing labs, YouTube channels.

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 – Most trusted sources of AV/security test results

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

The independent security-software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the results of its annual IT Security Survey.

Our IT Security Survey 2024 underscores the respondents' reliance on antivirus products and the significance of independent evaluations by AV testing labs.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives has released the results of its yearly IT Security Survey. The findings illustrate ordinary users’ current preferences and concerns with regard to the field of cybersecurity. The opinions and preferences from the end-user community provide essential feedback and help to increase the relevance and value of anti-virus software testing.

AV-Comparatives would like to thank everyone who contributed their time by answering the questions.

AV-Comparatives asked for some general questions about which IT products are preferred by the user (e.g. the chosen operating systems and browsers), and about security solutions in particular – not only antivirus products, but also VPNs, password managers, and parental control software. This year, there were also questions about the types of threat that users are most afraid of, and which countries they see as the most likely source of cyber-threats. Furthermore, it was asked about what sources respondents use for getting information about antivirus software, and which factors they feel make for trustworthy AV testing labs.

Some key findings are:

• In spite of the availability of several free programs, over two-thirds of survey participants prefer to use paid desktop security programs.

• Older Windows versions generally used more by non-expert users.

• As regards mobile operating systems, Android dominates globally, except in North America, where iOS holds an almost equal market share. Younger generations show a higher preference for iOS.

• Ransomware, malware, data breaches, and password compromises are top concerns, with notable fears about tracking and big tech corporations.

• China, Russia and the USA are perceived as the top three potential sources of cyberattacks (by either governments or individuals), reflecting geopolitical concerns.

• Users primarily rely on a select few reputable manufacturers for desktop anti-malware products, with Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Microsoft, and ESET being the most favoured worldwide.

• Bitdefender is the most popular mobile security solution overall, with Kaspersky a close second. Bitdefender, Kaspersky, ESET and Avast (in order of popularity) are found in the top four on every continent.

Respondents were also asked which products (business and consumer) they would like AV-Comparatives to test. The top 5 most-requested business products here were from vendors that are popular in the consumer market too.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the IT Security Survey 2024 report is available for free and as PDF:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Security-Survey-2024.pdf

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 reveals User Preference for Professionally Supported Security Solutions

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives IT Security Survey 2024 reveals User Preference for Professionally Supported Security Solutions
AV-Comparatives IT-Security-Umfrage 2024: Nutzer ziehen professionell unterstützte Sicherheitslösungen vor
AV-Comparatives kürt das Antivirus-Produkt für Privatanwender des Jahres im Summary Report 2023
View All Stories From This Author