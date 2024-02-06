February 5, 2024

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum

(415) 601-1992

Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 5, 2024

Welcome to the first Senate Majority Floor Wrap of the Second Regular Session of the Fifty-Sixth Legislature. As the legislative session continues, the Senate Majority Floor Wrap will provide a summary of business undertaken on the Senate Floor each day the Senate meets. Interviews with legislators may be arranged through the Senate Majority Communications Office by calling (505) 986-4819 or emailing Andre.Gonzales@nmlegis.gov. Live updates can be found at www.nmsenate.com or twitter.com/NMSenateDems.

This afternoon the New Mexico Senate convened on the Senate Floor to consider legislation and executive appointees for confirmation. Business conducted includes:

Federal Standards for CYFD and ECECD Verification and Background Checks

Senate Bill 152/ec sponsored by Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City) passed the Senate Floor by a vote of 41-0 today. SB 152/ec provides technical guidance and definitions requested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations to continue background checks for personnel and volunteers for the Children, Youth & Families Department as well as the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. The Senate has approved an emergency clause for this legislation, meaning it will go into effect immediately upon being signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“I am grateful to the leadership at CYFD and ECECD for flagging this request by the FBI to my office, and for my colleagues’ support to provide an immediate remedy,” said SB 152 sponsor Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D-Silver City). “I look forward to continuing my work with CYFD and ECECD to make sure New Mexico is meeting the highest standards for New Mexico’s children.”

Supreme Court Minimum Salary Provision

The Senate Judiciary Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 70 as amended passed the New Mexico Senate by a vote of 34-5 today. Sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Joseph Cervantes (D-Doña Ana), SJC/SB 70/a sets the minimum salary of New Mexico Supreme Court Justices to $232,600. As the statute links the salaries of lower state court judges to the salary of a Supreme Court justice, the measure will also increase the salaries of Court of Appeals judges, District Court judges, and Metropolitan Court judges.

Establishing a Higher Education Trust Fund

Senate Bill 159 as amended was approved by the New Mexico Senate by a vote of 37-5. SB 159 transfers $959 million from the Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund to the Higher Education Trust Fund. This brand-new fund would be a long-term source of assistance and funding to ensure New Mexico can continue to offer the most comprehensive package of student financial assistance in the nation. From FY26 to FY27, the State Investment Council will distribute 5 percent of the preceding calendar-year end fund balance to fund tuition and financial aid programs.

Statutory Cleanup Bill for Healthcare Authority

Building off efforts last year to establish the New Mexico Health Care Authority, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Health & Public Affairs Substitute for Senate Bill 14 by a vote of 27-15. SHPAC/SB 14 provides for a realignment and cleanup of state statute to ensure consistency in referencing the Healthcare Authority and streamlines collaboration between the Department of Health and Health Care Authority in the sharing of data. This legislation also moves the Health Care Affordability Fund from the Office of the Superintendent to the Health Care Authority.

“Regardless of their age, New Mexicans deserve to have access to world-class health care in their community,” said Senate Bill 14 sponsor Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Corrales). “This legislation ensures a whole-of-government approach to combat New Mexico’s dual crises of health care access and affordability.”

Cannabis Regulation Changes

The Senate Judiciary Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 6 twice amended passed the Senate Floor by a vote of 25-15 to provide the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division (CCD) greater enforcement authority to refuse to issue, suspend, or revoke licenses. SJC/SB 6/aa also provides key definitions to enable the identification and disposal of illegal cannabis products and strengthens penalties for trafficking offenses. The legislation also provides for an exception to the Inspection of Public Records Act for the CCD while enforcement investigations are underway.

Confirmations

The New Mexico Senate approved the following confirmations:

Josett D. Monette, Secretary of the Department of Indian Affairs (Confirmed, 38-0)

“Indian Country has a friend in Secretary Josett Monette, and I am truly excited by the expertise and passion she is bringing to the job,” said Senator Benny Shendo, Jr. (D-Jemez Pueblo), who sponsored Secretary Monette’s confirmation. “With several pieces of legislation under consideration this legislative session that have massive impacts on tribal communities, her input will be invaluable.”

Kelly O’Donnell, Member of the State Investment Council (Confirmed, 34-0)

Allen Sanchez, Member of the State Investment Council (Confirmed, 23-15)

Jesusita Dolores M. Lucero, Member of Spaceport Authority (Confirmed, 34-0)

Teresa Ann Costantinidis, Member of New Mexico Finance Authority (Confirmed, 35-0)

Legislation passed on Senate Floor to date:

SB 5 – FIREARMS NEAR POLLING PLACES (Sen. Wirth)

SB 137 – SCHOOL BOARD TRAINING (Sen. Stewart & Sen. Soules)

SB 153 – EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (Sen. Correa Hemphill)

SJR 1 – APPELLATE JUDGES NOMINATION COMMISSION, CA (Sen. Duhigg)

SJR 9 – STATE SCHOOL BOARD, CA (Sen. Stewart & Sen. Soules)

###