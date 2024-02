Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – 2:00 PM or AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR – Room 322



House NM GRO adoption

SB 148 TAX & FEE ADMIN FEES (IVEY-SOTO/LANE)

SB 106/a DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY (SHARER)

SB 189 CONNIE MACK WORLD SERIES ADVERTISING (SHARER)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

Webinar ID: 816 9620 7177

Zoom Call: 1 (669) 444 9171

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 215 GEOLOGIC CARBON DIOXIDE SEQUESTRATION ACT

(SHARER/JARAMILLO)

SB 249 OIL & GAS FUND ACCOUNTING (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

SB 266 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH FUNDING (GONZALES/JARAMILLO)

SB 267 STORRIE LAKE NATIVE AQUATIC SPECIES (CAMPOS)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 303



SJM 2 MISSING & MURDERED INDIGENOUS TASK FORCE (PINTO/LÓPEZ)

SB 260 ZUNI & NAVAJO NATION STUDENTS (MUÑOZ/PINTO)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – 8:00 AM – Room 321

SJR 8 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/PINTO)

SM 8 OIL & GAS FACILITY SETBACK STUDY (STEWART/MCKENNA)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321



SB 315 CREATING THE CLEAN CAR INCOME TAX CREDIT (TALLMAN)

SB 316 CREATING THE ADVANCED ENERGY EQUIPMENT INCOME TAX CREDIT

(SHENDO)

SB 282 ELECTRICITY GENERATION TAX SUNSET (JARAMILLO)

SB 174 CALF CANYON FIRE LEGAL SVCS. GROSS RECEIPTS (JARAMILLO)

SB 28 RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX CREDIT (DIAMOND BRANTLEY/HEMPHILL)

SB 45 BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (PADILLA)

SB 64 SEVERANCE TAX EXEMPTION FOR CERTAIN PROJECTS (GRIGGS)

CS/SB 135 STEP THERAPY GUIDELINES (STEFANICS/BRANDT)

SB 114 PUBLIC EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT INCOME TAX (TALLMAN)

SB 176/a ATHLETIC COMPETITION ACT CHANGES (MAESTAS/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 179 LIFE & HEALTH INSURANCE GUARANTY ACT CHANGES (HICKEY)

SB 199 ROSWELL AIR CENTER AIR RACING EVENTS (NIBERT)

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)

