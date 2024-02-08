Only 1.9% of People are Able to Differentiate between AI Generated and Human Faces — Deepfake Study by HumanOrAI.io

Deepfake Study Chart Human or AI Home Page

Only 1.9% of people are able to differentiate between AI Generated Human and Real Human Faces accurately — According to an experiment by HumanOrAI.IO

Deepfake images and videos have proliferated on social media, and the situation is only going to worsen. We need advanced AI detection tools, along with laws to watermark AI outputs, to contain this” — Roop Reddy, Founder of HumanorAI.io

HumanOrAI.IO recently launched a unique social game called Human or AI where participants are challenged to differentiate between AI-generated human faces and real human faces. Among the 31,118 participants, only 1.9% accurately identified all five images and 10.6% of users correctly identified 4 out of 5 images.

This game is designed as a social study of Deepfake image identification by the general audience.

Participants are shown five images and need to guess which ones are real and which are AI-generated. It's a fast, fun challenge that takes just 30 seconds to complete.

- Only 1.9% of the users identified all 100% of images correctly.

- 10.6% succeeded in identifying more than 80% of the images correctly.

- In just two months, 31,118 participants and 155,590 total responses were received in the 'Human or AI' social game.

This shows that AI technology has already become so advanced in creating images and videos close to reality and it's not just possible for the general audience to differentiate between deepfake images and real images.

Deepfake images and videos have already proliferated on social media, and the situation is only going to worsen. We need advanced AI detection tools, along with laws to watermark AI outputs, to contain this issue.

About HumanOrAI.io

HumanOrAI.io is a platform designed for social study, showcasing a diverse collection of images made by both humans and AI. Our mission is to engage users in a unique game: identifying whether an image was created by a person or generated by artificial intelligence.