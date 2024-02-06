OFSVP solicits proposals for community-led firearm violence prevention

Applications are being accepted now for Community Reinvestment Project, Firearm Violence Reduction Grants.

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from Tribal governments, Tribal-led community based organizations and entities that meet the “by and for organization” definition available through the Community Reinvestment Plan’s By and For Registration: Organizations and Partners.

Please note that funding is contingent on entities registered and approved through the By and For Registration page, unless the organization is a Tribal government or Tribal-led community based organizations in Washington.

The RFP is designed to support community-led firearm violence prevention, planning, and intervention programs to serve people at highest risk of community firearm violence in Washington. It uses evidence-informed approaches that are culturally relevant and community-led. Total funding for this RFP is $8 million for this state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025).