How to Remove Ex-Spouse as Home Owner in California

Deed and Record provides documents and service to bridge the ownership transfer from the Superior Court to the County Recorder.

The court awards you the house. But your ex-spouse is still on title as the owner and the borrower. An interspousal deed and refinancing are required.

An interspousal deed and refinancing are required for a clean break in a divorce. The deed removes the ex-spouse as an owner. Refinancing may be delayed due to credit issues or a low interest rate.” — Mark W. Bidwell