Opera Idaho presents Roméo et Juliette at The Morrison Center

Juliette is, undoubtedly, one of the roles that checks the 'soprano role box' for every soprano in the industry ... Get ready, Boise. This version of Roméo et Juliette is one you won’t want to miss.” — Cecilia Violetta López

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, Idaho—A night of love, drama, and beautiful music, Opera Idaho brings Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette (sung in French with English supertitles) to The Morrison Center, 2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln, Boise, ID 83725. Mark your calendars for Friday, February 23 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 25 at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $34 and are available through Ticketmaster, operaidaho.org, or by calling the Morrison Center box office at 208.426.1110.

Roméo et Juliette is a journey into the romantic and tragic world of Verona through enchanting melodies, powerful arias, lush orchestration. With scenic, set, stage, and costume designs created especially for Opera Idaho, this production promises to whisk audiences away into the heart of Shakespearean drama.

Fresh from her debut in the title role of Robert Xavier Rodríguez’s opera Frida at Orlando Opera, celebrated opera star and Idaho native, soprano Cecilia Violetta Lopez, returns as Juliette with her Roméo, tenor Ben Gulley, headling the stellar cast. "It’s difficult to put into words how special debuting Juliette at Opera Idaho is to me. Juliette is, undoubtedly, one of the roles that checks the “soprano role box” for every soprano in the industry,” says López. “But this role is special to me because it's a role my mentor and ‘opera mom,’ legendary soprano Diana Soviero, was known for. I'll never fill Diana's shoes, but I'll do my best to share what she taught me in Opera Idaho's production. Get ready, Boise. This version of Roméo et Juliette is one you won’t want to miss."

Opera Idaho Principal Conductor, Maestro Andy Anderson, will lead the Opera Idaho Orchestra “Of all the places I work, I always look forward to returning to Boise. It almost feel like a homecoming of sorts,” remarks Anderson who has been working with the company for nearly 9 years now. “Opera Idaho is a jewel of a company and truly a great place to make art. It takes great care of their artists and gives us a safe, accepting place to create art on the highest level—this is why I love Opera Idaho and this community.”

Berlin-based Stage Director, Jennifer Williams, makes her Opera Idaho debut and is a creative force bringing a fresh and captivating perspective to the evocatively beautiful opera. Williams’ vibrant vision is being made reality by an incredible production team including Idaho scenic designers, Nico Hewitt and James Haycock, alongside New York-based lighting designer and Mexican-American, Carolina Ortiz Herrera.

Audiences are invited for an opening-night dinner, wine, and conversation with our new General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux, and a few special guests at Cottonwood Grille on Friday, February 23 at 5:30pm. Or join us for Center Stage: Love, Death, & Opera—a fun and FREE pre-show opera chat in the Morrison Center Main Hall one hour before the show at 6:30pm on Friday, February 23 and 1:30pm on Sunday, February 25.

Opera Idaho’s Roméo et Juliette is a poignant reminder that true love requires bravery and a willingness to break free from the confines of the familiar. This classic tale beckons us to embrace risks, step into the unknown, and to chase after our heart’s desires. With its mesmerizing music and heartrending storyline, Roméo et Juliette promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages, weaving a spell of romance that lingers long after the final note.

For tickets and more information about Roméo et Juliette, pre-performance dinners, and other Opera Idaho productions, visit operaidaho.org or call our opera offices at 208.345.3531.

