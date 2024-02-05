West Virginia Residents Impacted by the Severe Storms August 28-30, 2023, Can Apply for FEMA Assistance Now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. Did you have damage from the severe storms that impacted Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties August 28-30, 2023? You may be eligible for help from FEMA.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible with your insurance agent. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. But if your policy does not cover all your damage-related expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance from FEMA.

The fastest way to apply is through DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.

When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available: