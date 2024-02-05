NBAA Announces Recipients of 2024 Leadership Conference Scholarships

Contacts: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org; Molly Hitch, 202-783-9353, scholarships@nbaa.org

Palm Springs, CA, Feb. 5, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced that the association’s Business Aviation Management Committee has selected three individuals as recipients of its 2024 Leadership Conference Scholarship.

Each scholarship covers the cost of registration associated with attendance at NBAA’s 2024 Leadership Conference, taking place Feb. 5 – 7 in Palm Springs, CA. The Leadership Conference is designed for current and future leaders in all facets of the business aviation industry, from aircraft operators to vendors who provide products and services within the industry.

The Leadership Scholarship is funded in 2024 by donations from committee members and members of the business aviation industry. The winners will be recognized during the conference by the Business Aviation Management Committee.

The 2024 Leadership Conference recipients are:

Annette O’Sullivan : A flight coordinator with Solairus Aviation based in Spring Branch, TX

: A flight coordinator with Solairus Aviation based in Spring Branch, TX Fernando Cifuentes Sanche z: An aviation maintenance technician with Stevens Aerospace and Defense based in Murfreesboro, TN

z: An aviation maintenance technician with Stevens Aerospace and Defense based in Murfreesboro, TN Gregory Arbuckle: Lead avionics and aircraft technician with Cox Enterprises based in Peachtree City, GA

Learn more about NBAA’s Leadership Conference.

NBAA offers several scholarships to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information about NBAA scholarships, contact NBAA Sr. Manager, Professional Development, Molly Hitch at scholarships@nbaa.org or visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

