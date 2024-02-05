Department of Employment Services Launches Cutting-Edge Unemployment Insurance Benefits System

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) launched a new Unemployment Insurance (UI) Benefits System. This system streamlines applying for and processing UI benefit claims to make filing more accessible and secure, to improve the processing of claims, and to ensure faster payments to claimants.



“Today marks a new era in our dedication to serving District workers,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “By using innovative technology, the modernization of the UI Benefits System improves the customer experience by simplifying the application process and increasing accessibility across all populations within our community, plus it adds a robust layer of security to the process to better protect our customers’ identities.”



Starting today, UI benefits will be managed through a modernized, single-service portal that will allow claimants and employers to:

Submit and request vital documents, including 1099 forms.

File new claims and check the status of pending claims and appeals.

Communicate with DOES benefits representatives from within the application platform,

Access and manage claims from mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.