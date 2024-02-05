IDPH Bellwood Regional Office Relocates to Westchester

CHICAGO - As part of Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)'s efforts to improve efficiency of operations, the Department announced that the Bellwood Regional Office has relocated as of today from 4212 W. St. Charles Road in Bellwood to the Westbrook Corporate Center in Westchester. The new office will be known as the Westchester Regional Office.





The address for the new location is 3 Westbrook Corporate Center, 3rd Floor, Westchester, IL 60154. The new phone number is (708) 409-8810.





The Regional Office houses about 180 IDPH staff. It works closely with local health departments and includes Long-Term Care field operations and regulatory units; the Food, Dairies and Devices Section; Immunizations; Oral Health; Vision and Hearing; a unit that handles involuntary transfers and discharges; and the Office of Preparedness and Response.





In addition, IDPH holds classes at the regional office to train and certify school-based professionals to provide mandated vision and hearing screenings in Illinois pre-schools and schools.





The Westchester office will also serve as the future home of the West Chicago Regional Office, now at 245 W. Roosevelt Road in West Chicago. The West Chicago office works with local health department partners in DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.



