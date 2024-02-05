Councilmember Will Jawando Introduces Freedom to Leave Act (Bill 2-24)

MARYLAND, May 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 5, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. (virtual)

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando will hold a virtual press conference to mark the introduction of his new Bill 2-24, the Freedom to Leave Act, which will be introduced during the Council’s afternoon session. Councilmember Jawando and supporters of the bill will share remarks and take questions from the press.

The Freedom to Leave Act will: (1) prioritize Fourth Amendment rights and reduce disparities in traffic enforcement by prohibiting consent searches of a motor vehicle or person by a police officer; and (2) improve data analysis for traffic stops by requiring the collection of additional data and annual reporting of traffic stop data. This new bill replaces the STEP Act.

WHO:

Councilmember Will Jawando

Thomas “Chuck” Williams, Jr., Community Member

Danielle Blocker and Petros Bein, Young People for Progress

Marta Nelson, Vera Institute of Justice

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at 1-1:30 p.m.

(Please note: The press conference will have a strict time limit. Additional questions or follow-up can be directed to Michelle Whittaker, michelle.whittaker@montgomerycountymd.gov)

WHERE: VIRTUAL

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEudemopjIuGtPQWfSOED8V7I00BoZMInHN

You can also RSVP to: Marisa Van Saanen at Marisa.VanSaanen@montgomerycountymd.gov or 301-792-9072.

# # #