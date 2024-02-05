Autism Center of Excellence Opens New Clinic in Durham, NC, Providing ABA Therapy Services for Children with Autism

The Autism Center of Excellence is expanding its reach to better serve the autism community with the opening of its new clinic in Durham

ABA Therapy isn't just a remedy for Autism, it's a beacon of hope guiding children toward a brighter, more joyful tomorrow” — Esha Bhasin

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Center of Excellence (AutismCOE), a leading provider of comprehensive Autism Therapy services, is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in Durham. The new clinic is conveniently located at 1000 Park Forty Plaza, Suite 110, Durham, NC 27713 (near the intersection of Highway 40 and NC Highway 55). The new state-of-the-art facility is set to offer a range of specialized therapy services for children aged 2 to 14 years, including ABA Therapy, Early Intervention, School Readiness Programs, and Speech Therapy.

Autism COE has been at the forefront of Autism care, offering ABA therapy, ABA for Early Intervention, ABA for School Readiness, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy to children from 2 to 14 years old in-home and center-based environments. The organization's mission is to provide personalized, high-quality care and support to children with autism and their families, fostering development, learning, and independence.

Esha Bhasin, CEO of AutismCOE, expressed her enthusiasm about the new clinic: "Our expansion into Durham represents our mission to reach and support more families affected by Autism. We provide our comprehensive and individualized therapy services to help children thrive in their development and learning. This new clinic allows us to extend our reach and make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in Durham, Raleigh and the surrounding communities."

The Durham clinic is part of Autism COE's broader initiative to improve access to autism therapy services in North Carolina and beyond. With locations already serving families in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Apex, Garner, Wake Forest, Cary, Fayetteville, and across Virginia, Autism COE is committed to support for the autism community.

Visit Us and Learn More

Families interested in learning more about the Autism Center of Excellence and its services in Durham are encouraged to visit the new clinic or contact us:

Phone: +1 (800) 557-6330

Email: connect@autismcoe.com

Website: https://autismcoe.com/aba-therapy-in-Durham/

About

Autism Center of Excellence (Autism COE): AutismCOE is a premier provider of autism therapy services, dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism and their families. Through a range of services including ABA Therapy, Early Intervention, School Readiness, Speech Therapy, and Occupational Therapy, AutismCOE offers personalized, evidence-based care designed to support the development, learning, and independence of each child. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Autism COE is a trusted partner for families navigating the challenges of autism.