Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,346 in the last 365 days.

*UPDATE* VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Shooting incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A2005966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed                             

STATION:  Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West  – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1:05a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7th, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

 

VICTIM: Cooper Bergeron

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

 

**UPDATE**

 

After extensive investigative actions, it was ascertained that Tyshane Smith (21) of Winooski was the main antagonist in the incident. He was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 7th, 2024, at 1300 hours to answer for the charge of Aggravated Assault and Attempted Burglary.

 

Additional information revealed Dakota Beams (22) of S Burlington to be an accomplice in the case. He is wanted for further questioning.

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday morning, Oct. 7th, 2023, at a residence off of US RT 7 in the town of Swanton. Troopers were notified of the shooting and were informed that the victim Cooper Bergeron, 19, of Swanton had been transported in a private vehicle for treatment at Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Bergeron suffered a gunshot wound. At this time, initial information indicates the shooting reportedly occurred during an altercation with unknown individuals, who fled afterwards.  This does not appear to be random and appears to be an isolated incident. Bergeron was initially treated at NMC before being transferred to UVMC, for treatment of the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.  

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can provide anonymous tips online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

*UPDATE* VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Shooting incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more