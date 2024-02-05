Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures to Combat Homelessness

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is working with the Florida Legislature to keep Florida’s streets clean and safe as bills move during Florida’s Legislative Session to combat homelessness. To read the full proposal, click here.

“We cannot allow any city in Florida to become like San Francisco, where homelessness, drugs, and crime have decimated the quality of life, hurt the economy, and eroded freedom,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “In Florida we will continue to enact policies that promote accountability and community safety, unlike in California where they are promoting dangerous policies that harm their communities and economy.”

The proposal includes:

Prohibiting camping on city streets, sidewalks and parks.

Creating state enforcement tools to ensure local governments comply.

Increasing funding for homeless shelters, while requiring occupants to not use drugs and utilize workforce services.

Increasing funding for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida is safer than ever before and this legislative proposal will help us stay that way,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “This legislation will make all citizens safer by keeping our streets clean. Once again, Florida is a national leader.”

“Since enacting our new ordinance against public camping this past October, we have seen more homeless individuals using available beds in shelters and therefore receiving the services they need,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “I am thankful for the Governor’s leadership and vision for Florida, and we all continue to bolster services and provide help to those individuals who need it.”

While Florida has empowered communities to enforce law and order policies, in California and other liberal jurisdictions, they have enacted policies that neglect accountability and make their streets less safe. These policies also fail to provide meaningful help to homeless individuals. It’s easy to tell when you see where the highest homeless populations are in the country.

