Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Major Decline in Fentanyl Deaths and Continued Support for Law Enforcement

TITUSVILLE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new statewide data showing a significant decline in fentanyl- and opioid-related deaths in Florida while highlighting continued investments in law enforcement, state troopers, and correctional officers to strengthen public safety and combat cartel-linked drug trafficking.

“Florida proves that states can successfully fight fentanyl and the cartels. Thanks to our investments and policies to empower law enforcement, drug-related deaths declined significantly last year,” said Governor DeSantis. “When you give law enforcement the tools they need, they deliver results. If we want to keep saving lives and stopping the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, we must invest in our law enforcement and correctional personnel.”

New data released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Florida Medical Examiners Commission in the 2025 Interim Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons Report shows:

Statewide drug-related deaths decreased by 19 percent from January through June 2025.

Opioid-caused deaths dropped by 42 percent.

Fentanyl-caused deaths declined by 46 percent.

Cocaine-related deaths decreased by 24 percent.

Methamphetamine-related deaths fell by more than 31 percent.





“Governor DeSantis’ S.A.F.E. program has had a major impact on Florida’s fight against fentanyl,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “The S.A.F.E. program has strengthened law enforcement operations, driven record-level seizures, and disrupted the criminal networks responsible for trafficking deadly drugs in our communities.”

The Governor credited Florida’s aggressive enforcement efforts, expanded drug interdiction operations, support for local law enforcement, and the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant program for helping drive the decline. Established in 2023, the S.A.F.E. program provides funding to law enforcement agencies conducting large-scale narcotics investigations targeting fentanyl trafficking and cartel-linked operations throughout Florida.

To date, S.A.F.E. investigations have resulted in:

Nearly 3,000 arrests,

The seizure of 600 pounds of fentanyl,

More than 65,000 fentanyl pills,

Over 600 pounds of cocaine,

Nearly 2,600 pounds of marijuana,

More than 480 pounds of methamphetamine,

$6.4 million in cash,

More than 970 firearms,

And 85 vehicles seized.





The fentanyl seized through S.A.F.E. investigations is enough to kill nearly 40 percent of the United States population.

Governor DeSantis highlighted several major cartel-linked operations dismantled across the state through the S.A.F.E. program, including investigations in Orlando, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, South Florida, Hialeah, Pasco County, Polk County, and across the Florida Panhandle.

”Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, State Troopers in Florida have never been more empowered with the tools, support, and authority needed to protect our communities. We know the devastating impact fentanyl has had on families across our state,” said Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Our efforts to disrupt cartel‑linked trafficking are driven by a commitment to prevent further loss and safeguard every Floridian, and by continuing to invest in the men and women who serve, Florida is ensuring a safer, stronger future for every community in our state.”

"Florida is a law-and-order state, and if we expect to continue keeping Florida families safe, competitive pay is critical to maintaining the corrections workforce," said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. "Governor DeSantis understands the challenges we face, and the investment needed to protect our communities. We are grateful for his unwavering support of our agency and public safety mission.”

The Governor also announced continued investments in law enforcement recruitment, retention, and pay through his Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget recommendations, including: