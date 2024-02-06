AmeriGas and Booster Partner to Reduce Carbon Emissions with Innovative Mobile Fueling Solutions
Renewable diesel fuels to be used at nine AmeriGas locations in CaliforniaSAN MATEO, CA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmeriGas Propane, the nation’s largest retail propane distributor and a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, and Booster, a tech-driven mobile energy delivery company, are partnering to bring sustainable fuel solutions to California. Through its tech-enabled mobile fueling solution, Booster is helping reduce AmeriGas’ total carbon emissions for impacted vehicles by delivering renewable diesel and removing an estimated 2.2 out-of-route miles per vehicle.
AmeriGas’ vehicles can now be fueled on-site at its field offices by Booster’s mobile fueling solution, eliminating the need to travel to a gas station. This increases productivity and saves approximately 20 minutes per day, per driver. Each “Boost" given to an AmeriGas vehicle, when delivering renewable diesel, will help reduce an estimated 23.02 pounds of carbon emissions, which is a 97% reduction from carbon emissions per vehicle using traditional diesel. The partnership between Booster and AmeriGas will bring renewable diesel (RD) to nine AmeriGas locations across the state of California.
“Our partnership with Booster – which officially began in January 2020 – is a direct reflection of our desire to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Tom McMahon, vice president of field operations at AmeriGas. “To date, Booster has delivered 164,000 gallons of renewable diesel to AmeriGas. Combined with the emissions reduction realized by not having to send the AmeriGas fleet to the gas station, renewable diesel delivery has helped AmeriGas reduce CO2 emissions by 3.5 million pounds. We look forward to continuing to make progress on reducing carbon emissions through innovative programs like this that also help us free up time for our drivers to focus on great customer service.”
“We are proud to partner with the nation’s largest retail propane distributor to bring sustainable, mobile fueling solutions to propane delivery,” said Frank Mycroft, Booster’s chief executive officer. “More fleets can go green, faster, because our direct delivery of renewables eliminates the time and cost of infrastructure buildouts that too often delay the clean energy transition.”
Please find more information on UGI’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, specifically our commitments to reduce both our own and our customers’ emissions, here: https://ugiesg.com/.
About AmeriGas
AmeriGas Propane is the largest retail propane distributor in the United States, with approximately 940 million gallons sold in Fiscal Year 2023 to nearly 1.2 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,380 locations. It is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. More information about AmeriGas is available at https://www.amerigas.com.
About Booster
Booster is fueling the energy transition and revolutionizing the mobile fuel delivery industry. Our innovative technology platform and best-in-class service enable customers to schedule fuel deliveries directly to their fleet, saving time and enhancing convenience. We are committed to reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and making transportation more sustainable through renewable energy, hydrogen, and EV. More information about Booster’s sustainability efforts can be found here: https://boosterusa.com/esg/
Maggie Redling
Booster
