Booster Welcomes Accomplished Financial Leader as New Chief Financial Officer

Booster, a leading mobile energy delivery company, is thrilled to announce Nikhil Vasa as its new Chief Financial Officer.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booster, the leading mobile energy delivery company at the forefront of the energy transition, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nikhil Vasa as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nikhil brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in financial leadership to the Booster team.

With an impressive background as a CFO in energy, renewables, and technology, Nikhil is poised to play a key role in steering Booster through its next growth phase. As CFO, Nikhil will oversee financial strategy, drive operational efficiency, and contribute to the company's overall financial health.

Frank Mycroft, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the team, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the Booster team. His extensive experience and strategic mindset make him the ideal candidate to lead our financial efforts. Nikhil will be instrumental in guiding Booster towards new heights of success."

Nikhil also shared excitement about joining Booster, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Booster team, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to working closely with the talented individuals at Booster and contributing to the company's continued success."

About Booster:
Booster is fueling the energy transition and revolutionizing the mobile fuel delivery industry. Our innovative technology platform and best-in-class service enable customers to schedule fuel deliveries directly to their fleet, saving time and enhancing convenience. We are committed to reducing emissions, increasing efficiency, and making transportation more sustainable through renewable energy, hydrogen, and EV. www.boosterusa.com

