Save the Date: Math4ME Informational Session on March 20th

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education is hosting a Math4ME Informational Session on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 4:00-5:00 PM virtually via Zoom.

Math4ME is a free, three-year, whole-school project designed to support all educators (classroom teachers, special educators, ed techs, and interventionists) to strengthen math proficiency for all learners with a specific focus on increased math proficiency for students with math IEP goals.  Interested educators, including administrators, should attend the informational session to hear about the project goals, ongoing supports, application process, and to ask any questions about the Math4ME Project as we begin to accept applicants into the 2024-2025 cohort.

For more information about Math4ME, visit https://www.maine.gov/doe/math4me.  For further questions, contact Susan Hogan at susan.hogan@maine.gov or Jen Robitaille at jennifer.r.robitaille@maine.gov.

