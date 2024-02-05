Game and Fish earns 16 WPA awards

2/5/2024 6:02:16 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department won 16 awards, including seven first-place honors, in the 2023 Wyoming Press Association's Associates Contest. The 16 awards earned the Game and Fish the Best of WPA Award, which recognizes the associate member who won the most awards that year.

Winners were announced at the WPA’s annual convention in January in Casper. Entries consisted of work from Nov. 2022-Oct. 2023.

FIRST PLACE

Best of WPA Award: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, most awards for an associate member of WPA.

Feature photo: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Baby pronghorn feeding,” Emalee Smith, marketing/media specialist. (Aug. 2023)

News photo: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Brook trout,” Mark Gocke, information and education specialist in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. (May 2023)

Op-ed writing: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “From the director,” Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik and Public Information Officer Breanna Ball.

Photo page-story: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Rejuvenation,” Game and Fish staff photo essay. (June 2023)

Publication: Wyoming Wildlife September 2023 issue.

Videography: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, “Butchering an elk,” Chris Martin, visual communications supervisor.

SECOND PLACE

Page layout and design: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Chronic wasting disease,” Patrick Owen, visual specialist and graphic designer. (Sept. 2023)

Feature photo: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Fall fishing, Mark Gocke, information and education specialist in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. (Oct. 2023)

Magazine article: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Cache collectors,” Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming Wildlife editor. (Dec. 2022)

Column writing: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, Robert Gagliardi, Wyoming Wildlife associate editor.

HONORABLE MENTION

Page layout and design: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Movement matters illustration,” Patrick Owen, visual specialist and graphic designer. (Sept. 2023)

Feature photo: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Mule deer release,” Patrick Owen, visual specialist and graphic designer. (March 2023)

Publication: Wyoming Wildlife December 2022 issue.

Magazine article: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, “Room to grow,” Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming Wildlife editor. (Aug. 2023)

Column writing: Wyoming Wildlife magazine, Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming Wildlife editor.

Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer

