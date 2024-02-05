Meet the Artists Behind Your Fish and Game Hard Cards

“I used to guide up in Alaska and on the Deschutes River before moving to Idaho, and in those places there are fish you’re not allowed to take home, even the biggest ones,” Udesen said. “I started getting requests to paint other clients’ photograph grip-and-grins who wanted a life-size memento of their trophy catch.”

Another product of Minnesota—there must be something in the water—Udesen was largely self-taught as a painter and illustrator, his primary method of design. Now, Udesen balances his time as a professional artist with teaching (high school art, naturally).

“A lot of the paintings I do of clients’ fish are life-size. Sometimes it’s a 32-inch canvas with a 29-inch fish on it,” Udesen said. You can check out more of Josh Udesen’s detailed artwork over at his website.

It’s not just the fish featured on Josh’s and Ed’s canvas or sketchpad that catch the eyes of fish-minded art lovers. Whip out that 2024 hard card and see for yourself. Whether you’re sporting Ed Anderson’s struttin’ tom turkey or Josh Udesen’s mosaic trout stream, the 2024 Idaho Fish and Game hard cards serve as not only a handy way to keep your fish and hunting license with your gear, but they are literally a work of art.

“They’re great,” Udesen added. “It’s cool to see artists given a chance of sharing their artwork with other likeminded outdoorsmen. I just keep it tucked away in my waders’ pocket. You never forget where you left your license.”

HOT TIP: Want to avoid that moment of all-out panic as you frantically search for your hunting or fishing license while the car idles and the kids try to break free of their car seats? Consider purchasing an extra hard card—maybe one of each design—one for your tacklebox and the other in your hunting pack.

The year is just beginning to hatch, folks. Do yourself a favor and pick yourself up one of two license hard cards and avoid the headache of misplacing your rolodex of hunting and fishing licenses. For just $5, it’ll be one of the smartest moves you can make.