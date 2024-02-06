JobNimbus Releases Second Roofing Benchmark Report- Peak Performance: 2024 Roofing Industry Benchmarks for Success
We see contractors as real people, and we want to change their lives. Part of that transformation involves leveling up their businesses, which is why JobNimbus has dedicated resources to this report.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, the leading provider of roofing project management software, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated second annual roofing benchmark report, "Peak Performance: 2024 Roofing Industry Benchmarks for Success." This comprehensive report, derived from surveys conducted among hundreds of roofers, is a strategic roadmap for roofers seeking to elevate every facet of their business operations.
“We were super excited to see the responses and excitement for our first report, so we made it even more comprehensive this year,” said Kaili Smith, JobNimbus VP of Marketing. “The section I’m particularly proud of is the Homeowner Perspective on roofing in 2024. I can’t wait to see the impact the report makes on roofing businesses this year.”
Scheduled for debut at the International Roofing Expo in Las Vegas on February 6, 2024, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to preview a print version of the report, with the full digital version available for download.
"Peak Performance" goes beyond mere statistics; it offers actionable insights and expert perspectives aimed at mastering project management, refining communication strategies, and navigating the intricate details of the roofing trade. The report is meticulously structured to empower roofers at all levels to enhance their business practices and achieve sustainable growth.
Key highlights of the report include:
- Over 40 data points spanning eight categories—marketing, sales, cash flow, production, etc.—providing a comprehensive overview of industry benchmarks.
- Insights from esteemed industry and business experts, offering invaluable perspectives on best practices and emerging trends.
- Actionable next steps to amplify all areas of a roofer's business, from project management to customer service.
- In-depth production efficiency and communication strategies to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.
- A compelling case study demonstrating the transformative impact of technology within the roofing industry.
“Peak Performance: 2024 Roofing Industry Benchmarks for Success” represents JobNimbus's commitment to empowering roofing professionals with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a dynamic marketplace.
Whether a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the industry, this report is an indispensable resource for roofing business owners wanting to achieve peak performance.
For more information about "Peak Performance" and to access the full report after its debut at the International Roofing Expo, visit https://jobnimbus.me/3UnI4SO.
