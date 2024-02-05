RoK’s Aero K commences Cheongju-Da Nang service

VIETNAM, February 5 -

ĐÀ NẴNG – Aero K, an airline of the Republic of Korea, and Đà Nẵng city’s Tourism Department on February 5 evening held a ceremony to launch a new route connecting the RoK’s Cheongju to the central city of Việt Nam.

According to the Korean carrier, Đà Nẵng is the first city in Việt Nam that Aero K has chosen to operate regular flights from Cheongju to Đà Nẵng with a frequency of one flight every day. The first flight is scheduled to depart from Cheongju at 10:05 pm on February 5 and land in Đà Nẵng at 00:45 am the next day. The return trip departs from Đà Nẵng at 2:15 am on the same day.

Deputy Director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre Mai Thị Thanh Hải said that Aero K’s flights from Cheongju - Da Nang and vice versa will offer opportunities and choices for travellers of the two countries in general and two localities in particularly, especially during the coming Lunar New Year 2024.

Besides the launch ceremony, the city’s tourism department and the Korean airline are joining hands in holding a welcome ceremony for 170 passengers onboard the first Aero K flight from Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.

The RoK is the leading international market for Đà Nẵng tourism. There are 23 - 25 flights from major Korean cities such as Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Muan, and Cheongju, or more than 50% of the total number of international flights to Đà Nẵng a day.

According to Da Nang International Airport, during the Lunar New Year 2024 lasting from February 8 to 14, about 894 flights are expected to arrive in Da Nang, an increase of 16% over the same period last year.

During the period, the city expects to welcome nearly 362,000 visitors, including 172,000 foreigners, up 23% from the same period last year. - VNS