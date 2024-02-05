News release/Addison County/DUI checkpoint

Submit Release
The New Haven Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies in Addison County will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint during the week of 11FEB2024. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

 

 

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

 

