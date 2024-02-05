Betway Announces Partnership with ALT Sports Data

Leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway has announced a deal to become an official sports betting operator of ALT Sports Data

USA, February 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway has announced a deal to become an official sports betting operator of ALT Sports Data (ASD) in a move to engage new customers through premier, highly influential alternative sports properties.With real-time dynamic data from a robust sports portfolio and first-of-their-kind betting markets, Betway can connect with the passionate fanbases surrounding some of the world’s leading alternative sports leagues, including World Surf League (WSL), Professional Bull Riding (PBR), Formula Drift and Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). The partnership will also leverage ASD’s expertise and affiliate platform/partners to engage and educate new players, as well as expand Betway’s reach through on-site activations, and content creation and distribution.ALT Sports Data reaches 83 million viewers in the United States and is now leveraging data to expand the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of the sports betting industry. It also boasts the most comprehensive and exclusive alternative sports data rights portfolio in the industry and utilizes proprietary software and data, as well as their own trading team and media platform, to engage prospective sports bettors interested in alternative sports.Mike Addonizio, Vice President of Marketing at Betway said:“With growing demand for alternative sports, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with ALT Sports Data. Betway offers our players thousands of markets, and this partnership will continue to enhance that experience by providing another avenue for players to immerse themselves in our product. We can’t wait for our customers to utilize this new data.”Joe Dunnigan, Founder and CEO of ALT Sports Data said:"We are proud to partner with a global leader like Betway that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for ALT Sports Data as we join forces to bring our real-time dynamic odds, pricing data and unique betting markets to the forefront of the alternative sports landscape. By combining Betway's extensive market reach with ALT Sports Data's comprehensive official league rights portfolio, we aim to not only meet but exceed the expectations of passionate fans within the alternative sports community.Contact: chris.canas@digitalgamingcorp.comAbout BetwayBetway Group a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment. For more information on Betway, please visit: https://us.betway.com/ About ALT Sports DataALT Sports Data is the leading source of official and unofficial alternative sports trading data unlocking millions of participatory fans and potential bettors for sportsbook operators, media platforms and event producers. This enables partners to offer real-time dynamic trading data from a robust sports portfolio and engage with one billion global alternative sports fans. The proprietary trading platform covers the full wagering lifecycle for all offered events. Pre-match and live odds service generates independent, algorithm-driven, and mathematically correct betting markets using dedicated models. Where available, specialist sports seamlessly incorporate in-play betting markets aligned with the enthralling nature of the associated live sports. For more information on ALT Sports Data, please email us at connect@altsportsdata.com or visit: altsportsdata.com