Austin API Summit Returns in 2024
Nordic APIs, the global community of API practitioners, is bringing the API community together again for the Austin API Summit in Texas, March 11-13.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic APIs, the global community of API practitioners and enthusiasts, is bringing the API community together again for the Austin API Summit in 2024 after a few years’ break during the pandemic. The event will take place March 11 - 13 in Austin, Texas and is ideal for platform architects, API product owners, developers, or CTOs seeking knowledge and new connections in the local and international API community.
The Austin API Summit 2024 will feature talks from 40+ speakers discussing the many facets of developing and securing APIs. Technical and business tracks will cover topics that address new developments in API design and management, access control, microservices architecture, and artificial intelligence. Speakers and sessions include:
- Gartner, Paul Dumas: GenAI and APIs
- Netflix, Vidhya Arvind: How Netflix Uses Data Abstraction to Operate 100s of Use Cases
- Google, Ken Cenerelli: How to Work with API Technical Writers
- AWS, Emmelyn Wang: Working Backwards…the Business of APIs
- Microsoft, Gareth Jones: Reigniting the API Description Wars with TypeSpec and the Next Generation of API Languages
- 42Crunch, Axel Grosse: You’ve Had an API Breach. Now What?
- Broadcom (Layer 7), Aran White: API Security Always Needs a Strong Start
- Curity, Travis Spencer: Decentralized Identities Change Everything, Even Your APIs
- Gravitee, Garrett Hamelin: APIs at Scale, Managing Growing Pains
- liblab, Jim Bennett: From APIs to SDKs, Elevating Your Developer Experience With Automated SDK Generation
- Moesif, Matt Tanner: API Monetization
- Nordic APIs, Bill Doerrfeld: Going Platinum, How to Make a Hit API
- Postman, Bryan Cross: Revolutionizing API Development: Collaborative Workflows with Postman
- SAS Institute, Joe Furbee: developer.sas.com Relaunch: How We Recreated Our Dev Portal and the Final Result
- SGNL, Aldo Pietropaolo: API Authorization Using an Identity Server and Gateway
- Zuplo, Josh Twist: The Subtle Art of API Rate Limiting
Plus, pre-conference workshops on March 11 will provide in-depth, hands-on learning opportunities focused around specialized topics. Workshop attendees will be able to participate in one of the three half-day workshops offered:
- Curity, Jonas Iggbom: OAuth and OpenID Connect in Practice
- Curity, Daniel Lindau: Strong Security with OAuth and OpenID Connect
- 42Crunch, Axel Grosse and Heshaam Attar: API Security Done Right, Understanding the Threat and Best Practices for Secure API Development
Austin API Summit is part of a series of API events hosted by Nordic APIs in locations throughout the world. The event series is one of the ways in which Nordic APIs serves its mission to help companies make smarter tech decisions using APIs. Nordic APIs was formed in 2013 and today unifies API practitioners globally through its online and in-person events as well its blog and digest.
The sponsors who are making this event possible include 42Crunch, Gravitee.io, liblab, Postman, Traefiklab, Kong, Lumin PDF, Zuplo and Nordic APIs. Austin API Summit is organized by Curity.
Find more information about Austin API Summit 2024 here.
Keri LeBlanc
Nordic APIs
