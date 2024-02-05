We Remember Our Champion Angels with Love and Longing

On the first anniversary of their passing, we commemorate our Champion Angels, with infinite love and longing, who sadly passed away in the earthquake disaster that shook Turkey on 6 February, 2023 at 04:17 Turkish-local time, causing great sorrow to everyone..

It has been one year since we lost 35 precious lives from the group of 39, consisting of our children, who were intelligent, hardworking, respectful, and the future of our country, along with their teachers and families, who were staying at the Adıyaman İsias Hotel to participate in sports competitions. We still deeply feel the pain of our Champion Angels, among whom are the children of our university staff, just as intensely as on the first day. As Eastern Mediterranean University, we would like to express our full support for our families in their quest for justice, and we are always ready to contribute to preserving the names of our Angels. Our greatest wish is for our struggle for justice to be won as soon as possible and for all responsible individuals who are guilty of negligence or misconduct to be prosecuted with 'Possible Intent' and receive the appropriate punishment. Eastern Mediterranean University, with its expert staff, is prepared to assist in every conceivable manner on the path to justice and stands by the families.

On this occasion, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of all those who passed away, especially our Champion Angels, who we bid farewell to eternity in the 6 February earthquake disaster. May their souls rest in peace. We will never forget...