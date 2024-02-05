Pilot Opportunity for ‘2nd Grade for ME’ Instructional Program

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to adapt and offer open-source, interdisciplinary, Whole Student instructional programming for the early elementary grades, the Maine DOE will be conducting a pilot for its 2nd Grade for ME program during the 2024-25 school year. To date, the Maine DOE has piloted, adapted, and posted the Pre-K for ME, K for ME and 1st Grade for ME instructional programs, all of which are based on the Boston Public Schools’ Focus programs. Participation in the pilot will provide pilot teachers with the materials and ongoing professional learning needed to implement the program. The process will also encourage pilot teachers to test and suggest adaptations/enhancements specific for Maine.

If you are a grade 2 teacher interested in being part of the pilot, please consult with your building principal and consider attending an overview session. Principals and curriculum leaders are also encouraged to attend. Details about the 2nd Grade for ME program, the pilot timeline, and the responsibilities of school participants and the DOE in the pilot process will be shared. Time for questions will also be provided.

2nd Grade for ME Overview Session

February 29 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Register here

The February 29 session will be recorded and a link to the recording will be shared with anyone who registers but is unable to attend.

Please contact Lee Anne Larsen, Early Learning Team Coordinator (Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov) with any questions.