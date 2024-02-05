MAXXSURE LAUNCHES INTO SPORTS BETTING WITH BIG CYBER PARTNERSHIP, OFFERING CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT & INSURANCE ANALYTICS

Both Teams Will Be Onsite at 2024 ICE Conference in London February 6th-8th Showcasing The News

DALLAS , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxxsure, a leader in cyber risk assessment and cyber insurance analytics, known for the M-Score™ cyber-risk rating, is announcing a transformative partnership with BMM Innovation Group’s BIG Cyber, a distinguished innovator in cyber risk. This strategic alliance launches Maxxsure's presence into the global sports betting and casino industry. The partnership announcement is poised to take center stage at the prestigious 2024 ICE Conference this week in London, UK.

At the center of Maxxsure being available via the BMM Innovation Group’ BIG Cyber integration is the revolutionary M-Score™. The rating technology represents a paradigm shift in cyber risk quantification and cyber insurance analytics.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maxxsure, a company renowned for its innovative approach to risk management and cybersecurity,” said Amit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at BIG Cyber. “This partnership enhances our capabilities, allowing us to deliver unique and tailored solutions to our clients.”

The Pressing Need for Cyber Risk & Cyber Insurance in Online Sports Gambling:

In recent years, the global gaming industry, comprising casinos, sports betting operators, and gaming industry suppliers, has faced an alarming rise in cyber losses. Paradoxically, these losses have continued to surge despite substantial increases in internal cyber expenditures. High-profile cyberattacks have shaken the gaming industry to its core, leaving organizations vulnerable to both financial and reputational damage.

"In an era where perfect cybersecurity is elusive, organizations need to understand the extent of their financial exposure in the event of a breach,” said Srik Soogoor, President of Maxxsure. “With the Maxxsure and BIG Cyber partnership, we bring essential standards and analytics to the gaming industry, enhancing cyber resilience. Having provided solutions for C-Suites in large organizations, I understand the challenges they face with cyber insurance. Our platform bridges the gap, offering clarity and control over cyber risk management."

“This is going to be a gamechanger for the gaming industry, whose total addressable market is over a trillion dollars a year. Gaming companies need state of the Art tools to quantify their financial risk and easy ways buy the appropriate amounts Cyber insurance & remediation,” added Kevin Thomsen, Chief Revenue Officer of Maxxsure.

The official debut of this pioneering partnership will occur at ICE London, where BIG Cyber and Maxxsure cordially invite casino operators, suppliers, and industry leaders to visit Stand N3-520. Stop by to explore the cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions offered by this dynamic collaboration.

For more information, please visit www.maxxsure.com.

About BIG Cyber

BIG Cyber, a BMM Innovation Group (BIG) company, provides unique cybersecurity solutions for the global gaming industry. The BIG Cyber expert team utilizes the most advanced and secure technology available within the cybersecurity sector. Services offered by BIG Cyber include a state-level, military grade, 24/7/365 monitoring Security Operations Center (SOC) with proactive threat hunting, fully managed cyber awareness training services, penetration testing, and much more. For more information about BIG Cyber, please visit bigcyberdefense.com.

About BMM

BMM is the longest-established and most experienced private independent gaming certification lab in the world. BMM has provided professional technical and regulatory compliance services to the gaming industry since 1981.

BMM has been successfully testing and certifying the full scope of Class III, Class II, VLT, AWP, HHR, online/iGaming, sports betting, social, pari-mutuel, and lottery products for over four decades. BMM authored the first set of independent gaming standards in 1992 and the first set of online gaming standards in 2001.

BMM established the BMM Innovation Group (“BIG”) in 2019 to provide cutting-edge and protective technology services centered around cybersecurity (BIG Cyber) and virtual training (RG24seven Virtual Training) services for the global gaming industry.

BMM employs more than 600 people in 15 global locations and has more than 700 licenses to serve its customers globally in gaming. BMM's world headquarters are in Las Vegas (USA) with offices in Canada, Peru, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Romania, Poland, Australia (Melbourne and Sydney), India, Singapore, Macau, and South Africa. For more information on BMM Testlabs, please visit bmm.com.

About Maxxsure

Maxxsure makes cyber risk manageable for organizations with its robust cyber-risk quantification solution called the M-Score™ and its risk-management platform. These tools provide a cyber-risk management framework applicable to organizations of any size, anywhere in the world. By facilitating rigorous interrogation of both the internal and external threat environment to comprehensively identify cyber-risk, Maxxsure ingests this data into its proprietary algorithm to provide a highly accurate quantification of an organization's cyber-risk along with a translation into estimated financial loss potential. Equipped with this score and Maxxsure's risk management platform, organizations can optimize their decisions to accept, remediate, or transfer risks within their financial and operational parameters.