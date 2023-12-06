MAXXSURE APPOINTS KEVIN THOMSEN CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER TO FUEL RAPID GROWTH IN CYBER RISK AND CYBER INSURANCE ANALYTICS

KEVIN THOMSEN CRO MAXXSURE

Maxxsure, a global leader in cyber risk management & cyber insurance analytics, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Thomsen as its Chief Revenue Officer

Kevin's proven expertise in driving revenue and cultivating strategic partnerships will be instrumental in propelling Maxxsure to new heights as Artificial Intelligence, AI drives cyber risk.” — Shawn Wiora

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxxsure, a global leader in cyber risk management and cyber insurance analytics, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Thomsen as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this pivotal role, Kevin will be entrusted with overseeing all revenue-generating functions, steering the company's trajectory amidst rapid growth in digital risk and Artificial Intelligence, AI cyber risk landscape.

Prior to joining Maxxsure, Kevin served as the Head of Indirect Sales & Channels for Zoom Video Communications, where he played a crucial role in expanding the company's reach and market presence. His prior experience includes leading all strategic partnerships for Vonage, demonstrating a track record of driving revenue and fostering strategic alliances.

Shawn Wiora, CEO of Maxxsure, expressed enthusiasm about Kevin's addition to the executive team, stating, "Kevin's proven expertise in driving revenue and cultivating strategic partnerships will be instrumental in propelling Maxxsure to new heights. As we continue to experience rapid growth from customers implementing digital transformation coupled with Artificial Intelligence, AI-driven cyber, Kevin’s leadership will be invaluable in ensuring our sustained success."

Srik Soogoor, President of Maxxsure, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Kevin Thomsen to Maxxsure. His deep industry knowledge and experience in scaling revenue operations align seamlessly with our vision for growth, making him an ideal leader for our dynamic and fast growing team."

Kevin Thomsen expressed his excitement about joining Maxxsure, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Maxxsure team and contribute to the company's industry leadership in cyber risk management and cyber insurance analytics. The opportunities for growth are immense, and I look forward to driving revenue strategies that will further solidify Maxxsure's position as a global leader."

Maxxsure, renowned for its industry-leading M-Score product providing real-time visibility into cyber risk, continues to set industry benchmarks and minimize cyber losses for customers using Artificial Intelligence, AI. The M-Score is a cutting-edge solution offering organizations unparalleled insights into their cyber risk posture, enabling proactive risk mitigation and informed cyber insurance decision-making.

Maxxsure's commitment to innovation extends across its comprehensive suite of cyber risk analytic insurance solutions, and the company's global expertise spans North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Historic data on cyber-crime costs clearly shows “perfect cyber security” … is a myth. That makes it important to manage cyber risk not only be defending with cyber security, but also by considering how to minimize impact / duration of cyber incidents and how to minimize the probabilistic losses.

Shawn Wiora stated, Kevin’s known achievements helps customers bring data driven high fidelity quantification of what is at risk and the associated financial loss potential. Kevin’s leadership will scale up how Maxxsure empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cyber risk management and optimize allocation of security to protect exploding AI and other digital assets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact: Shawn Wiora

CEO

Shawn.Wiora@Maxxsure.com

817-523-1999

About Maxxsure:

Maxxsure is a leading global provider of cyber risk management and cyber insurance analytics solutions. With a commitment to customer cyber resilience, Maxxsure empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cyber threats and secure their digital assets. The company's expertise extends across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, offering tailored solutions for businesses seeking comprehensive cyber risk management strategies.

MAXXSURE COFOUNDERS PROVIDE FIRESIDE CHAT CYBER RISK CYBER INSURANCE ANALYTICS