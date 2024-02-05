Fatal All-terrain Vehicle rollover in Hudson

CONTACT:

February 2, 2024

Hudson, NH– On February 1, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch of a Fatal Off Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV) accident in Hudson, NH.

After conducting interviews and investigating the scene Conservation Officers found that a 63 year old man from Pelham New Hampshire, was operating his four wheeler on private property in Hudson, New Hampshire. The 63 year old man was riding with another person on a separate OHRV. It appears the 63 year old was on a trail going downhill when it appeared as though he lost control of his four wheeler after striking a log in the trail causing the four wheeler to rollover and land on the 63 year old. The other member of the riding party was able to call 911to request medical personnel. The 63 year old was pronounced dead on scene after life saving measures couldn’t revive him.

The operator’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by Hudson Fire Department and EMS along with Hudson Police Department. The circumstances relating to the crash are still under investigation at this time however the primary contributing factors to the accident appear to be alcohol and trail conditions.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to never drink alcohol while operating any motorized vehicle, always wear the appropriate safety equipment.