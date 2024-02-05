Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash Leads to Arrest

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

February 1, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – On Thursday, February 1, 2024 at approximately 7:05 p.m., Pittsburg Police, Pittsburg Fire and Rescue personnel and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the intersection of River Road and Carr Ridge Road on Primary Trail 138 in Pittsburg for a report of snowmobile crash into a tree.

The 42-year-old operator was identified as Jayson Wagner of Pittsburg, NH. Wagner was travelling south on Primary Trail 138 when he was unable to navigate a left hand turn in the trail after crossing Carr Ridge Road. Wagner collided with a group of trees but was uninjured from the crash. Wagner was tended to on scene by EMS personnel and was ultimately transported by 45th Parallel EMS to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for an unknown condition.

Through scene investigation and speaking with Wagner and a riding partner, it was determined Wagner was operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol. In addition he was operating a snowmobile with a suspended driver’s license. Wagner was ultimately arrested at UCVH.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer’s would like to remind snowmobile riders that operating a snowmobile under the influence is the same penalty as operating a conventional motor vehicle. Never drink and ride.