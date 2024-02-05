Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Charges Filed in Death of Chief Deputy Sheriff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that Joseph Gene Hoek (Hook) of Sioux Falls has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Eluding for the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok (Pro-Rock) last Friday afternoon.

Hoek made his first initial court appearance Monday in the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau. He is being held without bond.

“These charges are based on the evidence including that set forth in the probable cause affidavit,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Chief Deputy Prorok’s family. I appreciate the diligent investigation conducted by the State Division of Criminal Investigation, the Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies.”

The First Degree murder charge is a class A felony carries a maximum sentence of death or life without parole and/or a $50,000 fine. The Aggravated Eluding charge is a class 6 Felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in the state prison and/or a $4,000 fine.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-

