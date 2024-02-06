Soter Technologies Unveils AI-Powered Predictive Analytics to Identify Where and Where Vaping will Occur in Schools

Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies, Introduces AI-Powered Predictive Analytics to Reduce Vaping in Schools Soter Technologies' Latest State of the Art Vape Detector Soter Technologies

Schools now have technology tools to better utilize resources and identify in advance where vaping is likely to take place

Soter is the only company with a product and platform in the vape detection space that offers clients the ability to utilize data and AI to learn when and where vaping will likely occur.” — Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies.